This new exoskeleton helps people with paralysis move more --  even climb stairs

Researchers in Zurich, Switzerland have created a flexible exoskeleton suit to help people with severe disabilities and paralysis move freely.

Although exoskeleton suits are already available, they are often bulky and the wearer can’t do much beyond walking in a straight line. This new Swiss suit helps the wearer move laterally, rotate, and even climb stairs.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.