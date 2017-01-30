Super strong waterproof tape claims to stop the toughest leaks

A US company has created an adhesive tape that it says can instantly stop the toughest of leaks.

The tape has been designed with adhesive strong enough to stick underwater, so you could fix your pool without draining it.

It is sold in three different widths and can be bought on Flex Seal’s website where prices begin at around £16.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.