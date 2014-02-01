Inside The Stunning Lake Tahoe Condo That's Been Named 'House Of The Year'

A luxurious waterfront home, made famous as the setting for “The Godfather: Part II” where Fredo Corleone met his watery demise, was recently named The Wall Street Journal’s 2013 House of the Year.
With 51 homes in the running, the “finest condominium” — as the listing would have it, won with nearly a million reader votes.
The home is part of a 15-acre and 22-unit development called Fleur du Lac Estates and it is located on the western shores of Lake Tahoe.
Owner Zari Mansouri, CEO of Laboratory Skin Care, is selling the condo for $US6.9 million with Bill Murphy and Jeff Hamilton of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.
The 4,100-square-foot condo is located on the western shores of Lake Tahoe in a private gated community known as Fleur du Lac Estates.
The 2013 median for waterfront homes in this area was $US4.7 million, according to a Tahoe Luxury Properties report.
Living in this luxurious private community means having an exclusive boat slip mere steps away from your door.
Residents are provided with 24-hour on-site security as well as a concierge service that handles requests like ...
... renting out industrialist Henry Kaiser's boathouse from the 1930s. Here is an exterior view of the 80-year-old boathouse from the condo.
Kaiser is most known for being the prime contractor for the Hoover Dam as well as his creation of Liberty ships during WWII. Here is an interior view of the stunning boathouse.
Ms. Mansouri spent $US3.5 million on a three-year gut renovation of the home. Her main goal was to maximise views of the lake so she replaced interior walls with glass panels.
The home was designed with 13 separate sound zones. The different zones act like studio booths and keep noise from penetrating other parts of the home.
Ms. Mansouri's home also has the wiring capability for a professional DJ booth. This is a photo of her bar with mounted flatscreen television.
Realtor Bill Murphy said he has received inquiries from about 50 prospective buyers, according to the WSJ. Murphy imagines sailing enthusiasts as likely buyers of the property.
Ms. Mansouri was attracted to the regional skiing when she decided to make Lake Tahoe her primary home. This is the view from the kitchen table.
Ms. Mansouri is selling her condo because she wants to be closer to her office in the San Francisco Bay area. This is a view of the upstairs master bedroom which leads into ...
... an all-glass shower designed to extend the master bedroom's lake views into the bathroom. Ms. Mansouri calls this her 'spa bedroom.'
Ms. Mansouri lives alone, but her home has four large bedrooms like this one pictured here. Each bedroom comes with its own full bathroom.
