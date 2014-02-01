Inside The Stunning Lake Tahoe Condo That's Been Named 'House Of The Year'

Peter Tye View of Lake Tahoe from Ms. Mansouri’s Fleur du Lac condo.

A luxurious waterfront home, made famous as the setting for “The Godfather: Part II” where Fredo Corleone met his watery demise, was recently named The Wall Street Journal’s 2013 House of the Year.

With 51 homes in the running, the “finest condominium” — as the listing would have it, won with nearly a million reader votes.

The home is part of a 15-acre and 22-unit development called Fleur du Lac Estates and it is located on the western shores of Lake Tahoe.

Owner Zari Mansouri, CEO of Laboratory Skin Care, is selling the condo for $US6.9 million with Bill Murphy and Jeff Hamilton of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

