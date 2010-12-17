Alleged Inside Traders Said After Raj Arrest: "Oh Crap!"

The FBI has been tracking these alleged inside traders for over a year, and the criminal complaint is full of awkward and illicit taped conversations.



Two of the alleged criminals, James Fleishman and Tony Longoria, were started getting nervous when Raj was arrested back on Oct. 16, 2009.

When Fleishman assured that Galleon was not a client of Primary Global, Longoria said “OK Good. I wasn’t sure. I was like really getting nervous...And then it even said in there that they were trading AMD, and I was like, ‘Oh crap!“

Fleishman then said, “I saw that.” Longoria followed up, stating, “It made me extremely nervous.” Moments later, Fleishman reassured Longoria again: “I can tell you point [unintelligible], they are not a client. Absolutely not [unintelligible,” and Longoria replied, “OK. OK, good. So there’s no way they can tie’em back to me.”

Here’s a list of the the individuals and firms already implicated in the huge insider trading investigation that’s sweeping Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.