FLECKENSTEIN: The Stock Market Could Plunge 25% In A 3-Day Period

Market sceptic Bill Fleckenstein has long warned that the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy would lead to implosion.



Now he’s saying a stock market collapse could materialise in only three days.

In an interview with King World News, Fleckenstein argues people are deluding themselves if they translate rising stock prices into a “glass half full” outlook.

From the interview:

At some point the bond markets are going to say, ‘We are not comfortable with these policies.’ Obviously you can’t print money forever or no emerging country would ever have gone broke. So the bond market starts to back up and the economy gets worse than it is now because rates are rising. So the Fed says, ‘We can’t have this,’ and they decide to print more (money) and the bond market backs up (even more).

All of the sudden it becomes clear that money printing not only isn’t the solution, but it’s the problem. Well, with rates going from where they are to 3%+ on the 10-Year, one of these days the S&P futures are going to get destroyed. And if the computers ever get loose on the downside the market could break 25% in three days.

The contrarian money manager is nothing if not consistent. He has been a loud opponent of easy money and the Fed’s false sense of infallibility since the 2000s.

