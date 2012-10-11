Meet The CEO Who's Solved A Huge Problem With Your iPhone's Photos

Photo: Business Insider

The old way of managing photos from your smartphone was that you synced them to your PC and sorted them there. But that’s not how we do things today in a mobile-first world.Even though the iPhone and Android phones let you sort your photos into albums from your device, it’s still a painful process.



That’s why we were excited to come across an app called Flayvr. Flayvr organizes your phone’s photos and videos automatically in a gorgeous layout.

The app automatically pulls out photos and videos that are hiding in your iPhone camera roll and organizes them by date. It can also title your albums based on events in your phone’s calendar app.

Like most photo apps, Flayvr has all the built-in social sharing features you’d expect, so it’s easy to share photos on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, SMS and email.

We chatted with Flayvr’s CEO Ron Levy and CTO Adi Ashkenazi to learn more about the app and the challenges in organising thousands of smartphone photos and videos in one place.

The following is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation.

Business Insider: Where did the inspiration for Flavyr come from?

Ron Levy: The inspiration for Flavyr came from frustratingly scrolling through the camera roll. I would literally get lost.

I have two kids, so I am constantly taking tons of photos and videos trying to capture little moments. I realised that the memories in my head were completely different from what I had captured using my phone’s camera.

We saw an issue with the entire way of consuming experiences and sharing them. It is less than ideal today. You share an album for really long trips but for little moments, everyday life was in the camera roll and we wanted to pull that out.

BI: Why name it Flavyr?

RL: Flavyr represents the flavour of being able to put something that is very personal out and giving it a personal touch. We wanted to give this app a flavour that you really felt.

Check out a video of the app in action:

BI: Are you all planning on issuing an Android version of the app anytime soon?

RL: We plan to have an Android app available within the next few months.

BI: What are your favourite features of the app?

RL: One of my favourite features of the app is the way the app collects photos and organizes them on an automatic level. I also really like being able to look at videos alongside photos. The videos give a strong feeling of what was going on.

BI: How long did it take you to develop the app?

RL: My co-founder, Adi and I have been working together on the app for a year. It took us a few extra months to work out the HTML5 back end.

BI: What’s next for Flavyr? What features do you plan on adding?

RL: We plan on adding additional editing options. We also want to give users the ability to combine multiple Flayvrs. In addition, we’re working on a lot more automation behind the scenes, but we want to also allow users to add photos and videos from the camera roll that weren’t automatically added to other flavours.

You can download Flayvr for free on iPhone.

