Introducing Flayvr, The Best Way To View Your iPhone Photos

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Flayvr is one of our new favourite apps.We love how Flayvr works like magic to unclog our camera roll.



The app organizes everything into easily digestible events. Flayvr is automatic, fast, and easy to use.

The app is based around three principles: simplicity, offering users a unique experience, and the ability to easily share. We believe that it achieves all of these goals and is beautifully executed.

Flayvr is free and available for the iPhone.

Android fans won’t have to wait too much longer, the app should be available for Google-based devices in a few months.

