One Of The World's Most Perfect Diamonds Could Sell For $20 Million

This 101.73-carat diamond is expected to sell for $20 million.

Photo: Christie’s

One of the world’s most perfect diamonds is going on sale at Christie’s this spring, and could go for around $20 million, according to Bloomberg.The pear-shaped, colorless gem weighs 101.73 carats, and will be up for auction through Christie’s International at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues, Geneva on May 15.



It’s the first time the “flawless” diamond is being offered for sale, which means whoever buys the gem will also be able to name it.

The stone was cut from a rough diamond found in the Jwaneng mine in Botswana, which is co-owned by De Beers and the government of Botswana. It originally weighed 236 carats, and took 21 months to cut and polish, according to Christie’s.

The $20 million price could easily be reached given that the famous Archduke Joseph Dimaond — a similarly colorless 76.02-carat stone — was sold for $21.4 million at Christie’s, Geneva back in November 2012.

The most expensive gem ever sold at auction was a 24.78 carat “Fancy Intense Pink” emerald-cut at Sotheby’s, Geneva that went for $45.6 million in November 2010.

