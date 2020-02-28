A Japanese company's new mayonnaise slices are pitting mayo lovers and haters against each other

Courtesy of Bourbon Tuna mayo flavour (left) and menta mayo flavour (right) food sheets.

Japanese snack company, Bourbon, announced that it will be selling individually wrapped slices of mayonnaise starting in March.

The “food sheet ‘Easy Cooking'” series will include a tuna mayo flavour, menta mayo flavour, sliced ​​raw chocolate, and sliced ​​raw chocolate apple butter.

The collection of condiments is meant to address “the need for shorter cooking times,” according to a translated press release from the company.

Whether you’re a fan of mayonnaise or not, this new mayo“food sheet” is intriguing.

I, personally, don’t love mayonnaise – not on my sandwiches, not as a dipping sauce, and definitely not in salads – but there’s something about the idea of a single-serve slice of mayo that makes me want to give it a try.

On February 20, the Japanese snack company Bourbon announced that its new “Mayonnaise Sheet” product will be available in stores starting March 2. The announcement has sparked a discussion online, eliciting mixed reactions from mayo lovers and haters.

The new product is part of a new food-sheet line, which includes two kinds of mayonnaise sheet as well as two sheets of chocolate ganache.

Courtesy of Bourbon Sheet-like chocolate ganache in apple butter flavour (left) and sliced raw chocolate flavour (right).

The mayo sheets come in tuna mayo flavour and a menta mayo flavour, which is made to taste like mentaiko (spicy cod roe) according to Sora News 24. They’re part of the brand’s “Easy Cooking” series, meant to make the process of cooking meals more seamless and less time-consuming, according to a translated press release from the company.

Food sheets can be “peeled off the film and placed on bread,” the translated press release says, then toasted or warmed for a melty consistency.

Courtesy of Bourbon Food sheets on toast.

The two sweeter options in the line of food sheets are both called sliced raw chocolate – there’s a regular chocolate flavour and an apple-butter flavour. Both are meant to be “sheet-like chocolate ganache,” which is written on the package.

Bourbon shared a recipe for spaghetti carbonara with a menta mayo sheet in the press release. While I’m not used to putting mayo on my pasta, the spicy cod roe flavour sounds like it’s worth trying.

Courtesy of Bourbon Carbonara topped with a menta mayo-flavored food sheet.

Naturally, the sheets have divided opinion on Twitter. Some people can’t wait to get their hands on it…

Can I do a Kickstarter just to get me as much of this as I can?https://t.co/zPEly2w2yo — michael allison (@g_rendel) February 25, 2020

The future is here and it’s fantastic https://t.co/lxK2UJN3PM — Jon Jones (@jon__jones) February 24, 2020

Attention World: We have now entered The Age of Mayonnaise Slices, as was foretold by my Japanese ancestors. (They did not, however, promise dark or white chocolate by the slice. Added bonus.)#food #mayo #chocolate #Bourbon #SheetLikeCondiment https://t.co/PslsMeMjq1 pic.twitter.com/r1v4rtLplu — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) February 23, 2020

… While others are a little more sceptical.

I enjoy mayo in a good sandwich, but sliced spicy mayo just sounds blasphemous and (vaguely) unhealthier than mayo already is! — JP Mangalindan (@JPManga) February 21, 2020

Representatives from Bourbon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

