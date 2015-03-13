Become an Irish whiskey connoisseur just in time for St. Patrick's Day

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Class up St. Patrick’s Day this year with some Irish Whiskey.

Flaviar brings you a tasting kit with the top-shelf stuff just in time for the booze-filled holiday.

You’ll be able to learn how to taste the beverage properly — without breaking the bank.

The tasting pack includes:

Greenore 8-year-old

Redbreast 15-year-old

Bushmills 16-year-old

Jameson 18-year-old limited reserve

Connemara Peated

Bonus: Business Insider readers can use the custom code INSIDER for an extra $US5 off.

