33-year-old long shot wins US Open and then immediately retires

The women’s singles final at the U.S. Open didn’t have the star power of Serena Williams going for the first grand slam in nearly 30 years, but it did have an all-underdog, all-Italian touch, and one huge surprise at the end.

Flavia Pennetta beat fellow countrywoman, former doubles partner, and good friend Roberta Vinci 7-6 (6-4), 6-2 in the final for her first grand slam singles title. Then, in a shocking move to almost everybody in attendance and watching at home, during the post-match interview, Pennetta announced she was retiring from the sport.

Just as the interview wrapped up, the 26th-seeded Pennetta interrupted, asking to say one more thing.

“One month ago, I make a big decision in my life,” Pennetta said. “This is the way I would like to say goodbye to tennis.”

Robin Roberts was shocked.

The U.S. Open didn’t get a grand slam, but they got something just as cool.

Here is the full video of the moment:

