Inside The Flatiron School Of Coding, Where You Can Become A Developer With A $70,000 Salary

Danny Olinsky, a student at the Flatiron School.

The Flatiron School is a full-time, 12-week intensive coding program that teaches normal people how to code, no experience required.



At the end of the program, graduates are full fledged web developers.

In New York, the Flatiron School is known as the Harvard Business School of coding because of its very selective application process. Only 2% of applicants are admitted, but 100% of its students secured jobs after the inaugural semester. Flatiron School teaches coding like creative writing unlike traditional programs.

“We find great people and then team them how to code, not the other way around,” says Avi Flombaum, Flatiron School’s dean.

The Flatiron School costs $10,000 but graduates typically net starting salaries upwards of $70,000, after the intensive 12-week program.

If a student accepts a position through Flatiron School’s job placement program it will refund $4,000 of the tuition and there are also scholarships for underrepresented groups like females and minorities.

Kevin Smith/Business InsiderThe Flatiron School team (from L to R)

The Flatiron School was started in July 2012 by Avi Flombaum and Adam Enbar. Flombaum has a passion for teaching others to code. Before starting Flatiron School Enbar organised a ton of developer meet ups and held online classes in the New York City area. At just 20 years old he became the CTO of a hedge fund and his credentials go on and on from there.

“[Flatiron School is] totally bootstrapped,” Flombaum said. “I don’t think investment and education mix because investment is about scale the second you take money.”

Flombaum’s goal for the Flatiron School is to create a talent pipeline of developers in New York City and he has already established a tight-knit community. Despite running a successful school, one of the biggest challenges facing the bootstrapped company is finding high-quality teaching talent. But this challenge is all right for now because Flombaum wants Flatiron School to grow slowly, “to ensure quality is tremendously better than all the other schools.”

Last week the Flatiron School held its second ever job fair where students showed off the projects they have been working on for the past 8 weeks.

