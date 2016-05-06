There's a Keurig-inspired machine that makes individual tortillas

Flatev churns out fresh tortillas like a Keurig churns out coffee. Just insert the pod, choose crispiness, and select either corn or flour tortilla.

It’s the brainchild Carlos Ruiz, who searched in vain for authentic Mexican food while travelling far from his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Flatlev is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

