The flat white, Starbuck’s newest menu item, is like a latte but with one fundamental difference.

The flat white is the most popular coffee drink in Australia and New Zealand but will it be a success in America? We visited Toby’s Estate to find out.

Produced by Joe Avella

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.