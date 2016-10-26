There's a torch which is so powerful it can cook your eggs

The FlashTorch Mini is an impressive piece of equipment, especially for campers, but it needs to be handled with care.

Thanks to lithium technology it is capable of producing 2300 lumens of light – which is powerful enough to start a fire or cook some eggs.

Wicked Lasers, the creators of the torch, are selling it now for £160.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

