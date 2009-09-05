FLASHBACK: When Google Thought Operating Systems Were 'An Old Way To Think Of The World'

Each Friday, we follow up on tech and media stories we covered a year ago.



Google’s Chrome Web browser turned a year old this week, and now we know at least one reason why they made it: As the foundation for Chrome OS, Google’s forthcoming operating system for PCs.

So what about Sergey Brin’s weird remarks this time last year? “I think operating systems are kind of an old way to think of the world,” Brin told a group of reporters after a news conference at Google’s HQ. “They have become kind of bulky, they have to do lots and lots of different (legacy) things.”

Brin was most likely talking about the all-encompassing operating systems that Microsoft and Apple make, and not the lightweight OS that Chrome OS will eventually be. But it still sounds funny. (And a year after Chrome launched, Google’s share of the browser market looks like Ask.com’s share of the search market.)

Meanwhile, one sad soul is still trying to pawn off their “VERY RARE” Google Chrome comic book on eBay. As of Friday afternoon, there’s one day left on the auction, with zero bids. Bidding starts at $200 and you can “buy it now” for $600.

Joost wasn’t fixing the only problem when it killed off its desktop client a year ago. Its bigger problem was that no one wanted to watch Joost. Rival Hulu, with better content and a much better user interface, has surged to become the no. 5 most popular video site in the U.S., according to comScore, as measured by videos streamed.

Joost has since tried to remake itself as a video tech firm for other companies after a failed attempt to sell itself to Time Warner Cable. Meanwhile, former CEO Mike Volpi is now a VC at Index Ventures, and will try to turn Skype into a winner. And former CTO Jason Gaedtke is now working for Time Warner Cable, a hire that was announced today.

Steve Jobs quits side gig as customer service rep: A year ago, Steve Jobs was reportedly sending personal emails to Apple customers, reassuring them that the company wanted to offer iPhone-MacBook tethering; wanted to fix some iPhone wireless reception bugs; and wanted to fix some other iPhone flakiness.

A year later, Jobs — having returned to Apple from medical leave — is no longer sending these emails. But Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller has recently been reaching out to iPhone developers who have had specific problems with the App Store.

Meanwhile, Jobs could make his first public presentation in almost a year next week, when Apple is expected to announce new iPods on Wednesday at an event in San Francisco.

Carol Bartz (or Jerry Yang) would take that $19 in a heartbeat. A year ago this past Wednesday, Yahoo shares closed at $18.75, their lowest level in five years.

That was 60% below the $31 per share that Microsoft offered at the end of January. And now, it’s even lower: Around $14.50. (Which is actually a nice recovery from its 52-week low at $8.94.)

Here’s that 1-year chart:

