FLASHBACK: Watch Highlights Of Obama's DNC Speech From 2008

Back in August 2008, Barack Obama took the stage of the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado and accepted his party’s nomination as President of the United States.



Obama gave a rousing speech to the crowd as he preached change while criticising his opponent John McCain for his archaic policies.

Watch highlights of Obama’s fantastic speech from the 2008 Democratic National Convention below:

And watch Bill Clinton's epic speech from this year's DNC

