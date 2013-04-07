FLASHBACK: This Was The Internet In 1995

Back in 1995, a public television show called the Computer Chronicles made an episode about an emerging technology: “The Net.”
We found the video after venture capitalist MG Siegler embedded it on his blog.
It’s pretty insane how far things have come in the last 20 years.
He says his favourite use of the Internet is email. Here's a message he got from an executive named Steve Jobs
This is Charla Beaverson, a product manager for CompuServe. She's going to show us how to get online.
You can! Here are some of the world's most popular FTP sites: Apple is one. In Book Stacks Unlimited you can download books.
Here's a Website you can use to get information about your elected official's record on the environment.
