FLASHBACK: Sarah Palin's Affair With America Now A Year Old

Each Friday, we follow up on tech and media stories we covered a year ago.

Can you believe it’s only been a year since former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was nominated as John McCain’s running mate? We can’t either.

In the last year, she took America’s media by storm, attracting 141,574 Twitter followers and 840,000 Facebook supporters; arguably rejuvenating NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” by herself; and giving Katie Couric her best TV since jumping to CBS. Not to mention the other video series she inspired: An adult spoof called “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin.”

45 million iPhones on order, eh? A year ago, BusinessWeek‘s Peter Burrows reported that Apple was planning to order 40 million to 45 million iPhones between then and now, according to “a person familiar with the company’s plans.”

Perhaps that was the plan, but there’s no way it actually happened. Over the last four quarters, Apple shipped 20.3 million iPhones. Not bad, but just half the amount Burrows’ source estimated.

Microsoft’s Razorfish haircut: A year ago, Microsoft was reportedly “reluctant” to sell its Razorfish ad agency for “a market value price — about $800 million.” Oops. The company wound up selling it to Publicis earlier this month for about $530 million.

Another forgotten brand — Geocities — bit the dust: Last August, we ran a profile called “Toast: Tech’s Forgotten Brands,” looking at 25 brands from the last 25 years in tech, like Tandy, Egghead Software, and Cyberian Outpost.

Most of them are long gone, but one hit the trash can this year — when Yahoo shuttered Geocities in April.

