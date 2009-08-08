FLASHBACK: Montauk Monster Mystery Still Unsolved

Each Friday, we’ll follow up on tech and media stories we covered a year ago. This is the first edition. Let us know if you have any suggestions on how we can do this better — either via comments below or email [email protected]





Montauk Monster mystery still unsolved: A year ago, “montauk monster” was the 2nd fastest growing Web search term as people wondered what the heck washed up on a Long Island beach. We still don’t know, but according to the Wikipedia page, “the current consensus, based on dental patterns and details of the front paws, is that it was a raccoon.” The original Gawker post by Richard Lawson now has 1.9 million pageviews, up from 1.3 million a year ago.

Worthless, $1000 “I Am Rich” iPhone app disappears: After 8 people bought the app, which does nothing, Apple yanked it from the iPhone App Store. Since then, we can’t recall any other $999 apps, but Apple has generated plenty of controversy by rejecting and pulling iPhone apps. The latest: Controversy over an app Google made — and Apple rejected — for its Google Voice Internet phone service, which has even drawn an official FCC investigation.

Mel Karmazin says “the tough part is over” for Sirius XM: Mel obviously didn’t know at the time that the bottom was about to fall out of the U.S. car industry, which provides the majority of Sirius’ growth. In the last year, Sirius XM lost 1% of its pro-forma subscriber base, finishing June with 18.4 million subs. Its best recent news: The Feds’ huge “cash for clunkers” program is encouraging people to buy new cars, which should drive trial Sirius subscriptions.

Cuil still a punch line for the five people who remember it: The would-be Google killer launched in late July, 2008, to huge hype. But its launch was a disaster, and since then, no one has bothered to use it. In June, Cuil attracted 113,000 unique visitors in the U.S., according to Compete, down from 2.1 million last July. Here’s that ugly graph:

