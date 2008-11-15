FLASHBACK 2007: Blame Maria For Citi's (C) Woes

As Citi’s (C) nightmare week draws to a close, here’s something for employees to ponder before the big Citi Hall meeting on Monday. How different might Citi’s fate have been if it weren’t for Maria Bartiromo



Here’s how the New York Post called it on January 23, 2007

FINANCIAL giant Citigroup was strangely mum last night on why Todd Thomson, its 45-year-old fair-haired head of wealth management, left the firm suddenly in a management shakeup yesterday. Sources close to the Wall Street giant say Thomson got on the bad side of CEO Chuck Prince by shuttling personal friends – including CNBC’s anchor and “Money Honey” Maria Bartiromo – around the world on the company’s corporate jet.

Sources said that Thomson, whose unit was a financial success story inside the firm, had been warned about his high-flying ways – but that the tipping point came when Bartiromo joined him on the Citi corporate jet between New York and Beijing last year.

Oh, to think how things might have been.

