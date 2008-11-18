FLASHBACK 2005: Mark Cuban Talks About Mamma.com Stock Sale

We expect Blogmaverick.com to be quiet for a while, now that Mark Cuban is facing an insider trading sale, but in turns out he did talk about the sale back in 2005, on the blog. And his telling of it is fairly similar to what the SEC is saying. He was upset about the dilutive PIPE:



4. Finally, and this has nothing to do with Naked Shorting, I wanted to reference Mamma.com. I had purchased stock in Mamma.com in hope that it could be an up and coming search engine. I thought I had done some level of due diligence. Talked to the company management. Talked to some employees who worked in sales. Read the SEC Filings. I knew that they had a checkered past and had been linked to stock promoter Irving Kott, and that their law firm still handled some of Kotts business, but the CEO, Chairman, lawyers all said that things were reformed and the company was focused on its business.

Then the company did a PIPE financing. Im not going to discuss the good or bad of PIPE financing other than to say that to me its a huge red flag and I dont want to own stock in companies that use this method of financing. Why? Because I dont like the idea of selling in a private placement, stock for less than the market price, and then to make matters worse, pushing the price lower with the issuance of warrants.So I sold the stock.

