Slowly but surely, web sites are abandoning Flash

Adobe’s Flash was the state-of-the-art for interactive content back when it was introduced in the 1990s. But no longer. It’s been shown to eat up battery life on laptops and hurt computing performance. It’s had a number of security vulnerabilities. Apple has never supported it on iOS, and Google recently started blocking all Flash ads in its Chrome browser.

So slowly but surely, the web is turning its back on Flash. According to this chart from Statista, based on data from web traffic tracking service Alexa, nearly half of all web sites made at least one Flash request in 2011. (That includes sites that serve Flash ads delivered from third-party content networks.) Now, the number has dropped to a little more than 20%.

