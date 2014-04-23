Flash Startup Pure Storage Has Just Landed $225 Million In Funding

Californian based enterprise storage company Pure Storage is now valued at over $US3 billion.

Californian-based startup Pure Storage has just landed $US225 million in funding in a deal which now values the company at over $US3 billion.

The latest series F funding round brings the total capital raised at the company which sells storage systems with no moving parts to $US470 million.

Additional funding will be used to expand the all-flash enterprise storage company globally.

In the last 12 months the company has consistently tabled 50 per cent sequential quarterly growth.

“This financing at a $US3 billion pre-money valuation is a huge milestone for Pure Storage,” Pure Storage CEO, Scott Dietzen said.

“It reinforces the health and standout growth of our business to date, but more importantly, the disruptive potential of an all-flash array that costs less than disk going forward.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.