A Brand New Economic Datapoint That's Never Existed Before In America Is Coming Out Tomorrow

Photo: Business Insider

This is really cool for fans of economic data.Tomorrow we get a datapoint that’s never existed in the US before.



Markit is releasing a preliminary or “flash” PMI report that ostensibly teases the official ISM number, which will be released at the beginning of next month.

You’ve probably heard of the Chinese flash PMI (which, incidentally comes out at 10:30 PM ET tonight) and now we get our equivalent.

The number will be released at 8:58 AM (odd time) and according to Bloomberg there’s no consensus estimate yet. It will probably take time before analysts start predicting one.

Either way, we’re pretty psyched.

You’ll be able to find the announcement at Markit’s site here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.