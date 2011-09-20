FLASH MOB: Dancing Gay Rights Activists Protest Michele Bachmann

Photo: mediamaven27 via YouTube

Festive gay rights protesters welcomed Michele Bachmann to Los Angeles with a flash mob dance in front of the California Republican Party convention.The dance, choreographed to Madonna’s “Like A Prayer,” aimed to draw attention to Bachmann’s staunch anti-gay positions and her husband’s Christian counseling clinic’s alleged use of “pray away the gay” therapy.



The “impromptu” protest was staged in the busy shopping plaza at L.A. Live, the same downtown development where Bachmann later addressed the convention.

Here’s video.

