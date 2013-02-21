Columbia Business School Students Say 'Good Luck' With A Flash Mob

Photo: Youtube via Columbia Business School

With finals creeping up on students at the Columbia Business School, second-year students wanted to show the first-years just how one should blow-off some steam.By organising a flash mob, obviously.



The second-year class e-vited the first-year to receive a ‘class gift’ in the library, said Braxton Bragg, class of 2013, CBS, in an email. The ‘gift’ was a choreographed dance sequence feature 100 plus second-year students, featuring songs the first-years had used earlier in the semester.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

