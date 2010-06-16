FLASH JUDGMENT: Obama's Speech Was A Disaster

Photo: Wikimedia

If you watched (or read) The President’s Oval Office speech to the nation, please let us know if you feel better.Because our sense is that this went over like a ton of bricks, at least based on our reading of it and the flash reactions we’ve seen on Twitter.



Some of the details up top are fine: It’s great that a ton of folks going to be deployed in the cleanup, and strongarming BP to set up a cleanup fund is probably a good move.

But the second half of the speech killed the strong opening, because it turned into just another pie-in-the-sky post-oil speech: Lots of talk, little substance, and little reason to believe that the worlds will end up resulting in something different than the last umpteenth time a President has promised to transition away from oil.

And unfortunately, it’s the second half of the speech (the “blah” half) that people will remember — not the details about the leak itself, which is unfortunate for The President.

