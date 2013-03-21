French Flash PMI Comes In Horrible — Shocking Decline In Service Part Of The Economy

Joe Weisenthal

French Flash PMI — a composite measure that includes both the service and manufacturing sectors of the economy — has come in very ugly.

Here are the key bullet points and the key chart.

In the chart, Flash PMI is in blue.

markit

MarkitEconomist Frederik Ducrozet notes what’s so ominous about this.

