Surreal Pictures Show Colorado's Worst Flooding In Decades

Heavy rain has led to flooding in many parts of Colorado, with reports saying at least three have died.

The Denver Post reports that one person was killed in Jamestown, Boulder County, when a structure collapsed due to flooding. CBS Denver reports that another person was found dead in Fountain Creek near downtown Colorado Springs. The local ABC affliate confirms that a third body has now been found.

Fox 31 says that it is the worst flooding seen in Colorado in over 26 years.

This photograph posted to Instagram is just one of several surreal images from the scene:

Another crazy picture below shows where a road gave out in Lafayette County, just east of Boulder. According to Fox 31, one person has been pulled alive from the cars.

There’s even more pictures from the scene that give a sense of the chaos:

Taken abt 1am RT @BrettForrest89: from friend near 28th on Eside of CU under ped bridge @KirkYuhnke @JenniferBroome pic.twitter.com/fTC4cZPw8v

— Jennifer Broome (@JenniferBroome) September 12, 2013

Not going anywhere for a while in my hood. At Lakebriar off Linden, Twomile Creek. #boulderflood pic.twitter.com/IF9QUPixzX

— sandra fish (@fishnette) September 12, 2013

