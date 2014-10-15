FLASH FLOODING HAS HIT SYDNEY

A massive storm, which rolled into Sydney overnight, has flooded parts of the harbour city.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydney was soaked ,with 138mm of rain falling at Sans Souci, 120mm at Canterbury, 121mm at Marrickville Golf Club and 118mm at Cronulla between 9am yesterday and 3:30am today.
Sydney airport was inundated overnight.
#sydneystorm Sydney domestic airport pic.twitter.com/a79Fux7rao
— Joel Tozer (@jttozer) October 14, 2014
There were also delays because the rain was so heavy that ground staff couldn’t go out onto the tarmac to unload planes.
Currently stuck on the Tarmac at Sydney Airport after managing a landing in the storm. Indefinite wait while ground staff stay safe from lightning risk. Plenty of lightning around with strong winds and rain. Now 3 hours after leaving MEL. #storm #sydney #sydneystorm #qantas
The M5 tunnel was flooded.
Water is rising in the M5 tunnel near Arncliffe pic.twitter.com/e22TDyGcT9
— Daniel Kildea (@Dan_kildea) October 14, 2014
Flash flooding has blocked roads.
#flooding #sydneystorm idiots driving through flood waters at Punchbowl. See @dailytelegraph pics Bill Hearne pic.twitter.com/ZMOhMomOYG
— Bill Hearne (@hearneb) October 14, 2014
The city was hit by flash flooding.
#vscocam #latergram #sydneystorm
There was a lot of lightning.
current situation : actual photo not taken by me | lightning struck the sydney tower and we've had over 8 hours of hard rain and the airport is even flooding.
Receiving 620 calls for help, the SES has had to perform 40 flood rescues and is asking people in flood-affected areas to stay inside and avoid non-essential travel today.
The hardest hit parts of the city include the Illawarra as well as south-eastern suburbs and the Sutherland Shire.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned the heavy rain, destructive winds and damaging surf for the Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney and Illawarra will continue through Wednesday morning as a low front sitting just offshore moves north.
“The low will slowly move further offshore during Wednesday, with conditions expected to ease during the morning,” BoM said, adding flash flooded is forecast to continue early today.
The winds were furious.
#sydneystorm #sydney #weather #rain #wind #williamst
Destructive winds have also been hammering the east coast ranging from gusts around 60km/h up to peak gusts of 125km/h.
Here are the wind stats:
- A 161 km/h wind gust was recorded at Wattamolla 9:02pm.
- A 105 km/h wind gust was recorded at Sydney airport at 10:19pm.
- A 104 km/h wind gust was recorded at Kurnell at 10:13pm.
Huge and heavy surf has also got BoM concerned about dangerous beach conditions which it says could be dangerous and is warning people to stay “well away”.
The SES performed about 40 flood rescues overnight.
Just been stood down after 6hrs straight of responding to back to back flood rescues. Back on again in 5hrs.
The SES is advising people to stay away from drains, creeks and fallen power lines.
About 30,000 homes were without power overnight and three major substations were on the blink in the Blue Mountains because of a freak snow storm.
It snowed in the Blue Mountains and to the west. It’s October. The SES said there were reports of up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff causing road closures.
Scene now in Lithgow snow falling pic.twitter.com/r7DrjqYo2N
— Jason Morrison (@JasonMorrisonAU) October 14, 2014
Lithgow, Katoomba, Oberon and Bell were all affected.
The Great Western Highway and the Bells Line of Road were closed between Katoomba and Bathurst.
Take care out there today.
More to come.
