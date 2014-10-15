FLASH FLOODING HAS HIT SYDNEY

Loading

current situation : actual photo not taken by me | lightning struck the sydney tower and we've had over 8 hours of hard rain and the airport is even flooding.

Receiving 620 calls for help, the SES has had to perform 40 flood rescues and is asking people in flood-affected areas to stay inside and avoid non-essential travel today.

The hardest hit parts of the city include the Illawarra as well as south-eastern suburbs and the Sutherland Shire.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the heavy rain, destructive winds and damaging surf for the Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney and Illawarra will continue through Wednesday morning as a low front sitting just offshore moves north.

“The low will slowly move further offshore during Wednesday, with conditions expected to ease during the morning,” BoM said, adding flash flooded is forecast to continue early today.

The winds were furious.

Loading #sydneystorm #sydney #weather #rain #wind #williamst View on Instagram

Destructive winds have also been hammering the east coast ranging from gusts around 60km/h up to peak gusts of 125km/h.

Here are the wind stats:

A 161 km/h wind gust was recorded at Wattamolla 9:02pm.

A 105 km/h wind gust was recorded at Sydney airport at 10:19pm.

A 104 km/h wind gust was recorded at Kurnell at 10:13pm.

Huge and heavy surf has also got BoM concerned about dangerous beach conditions which it says could be dangerous and is warning people to stay “well away”.

The SES performed about 40 flood rescues overnight.