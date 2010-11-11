Uh-Oh: Let's Hope Waddell & Reed Doesn't Make A Huge Block Sale

Photo: BBC

Does today feel familiar?

Major protests on TV.

Renewed fears in Europe.

Early morning (but somewhat tame) selling in stocks..

That’s right, it feels like the day of the Flash Crash right now. With tension building ahead of the G20, and ongoing fury at Bernanke over QE, it feels like there’s a lot of tension ready to spill out.



Now all we need is Waddell & Reed to throw in a huge block trade of S&P futures…

