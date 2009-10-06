Flash Coming To iPhone... Sort Of

Adobe Flash developers got some good news today pertaining to Apple’s iPhone, which has been devoid of Flash since launching in 2007.

But it’s not the big news they were hoping for: There is still no Flash plugin for Safari, which means no Flash Video and no Flash apps in the iPhone’s browser.

Instead, Flash developers will be able to convert their Flash files into a native iPhone app. This is useful for casual games and other light apps. But because Apple doesn’t allow “runtime interpretation,” apps won’t be able to load other “SWF” Flash files or run “ActionScript bytecode.”

In theory, this will make it easier for Flash developers to make apps for the iPhone. But if they want to compete effectively with non-Flash iPhone apps, they’ll still need to make sure the new apps are specially optimised for touch controls, the iPhone’s motion sensor, etc.

