Flash 10.2 Finally Hits The Android Market, Enables Flash On Tablets

Photo: Motorola

The Android Market was just updated with Adobe’s new Flash 10.2 for Android 2.2/2.3/3.0 (although the Android Market on the web still says 10.1), which has been eagerly awaited by those hoping to get Flash on their Android tablets.10.2 mostly includes performance updates to take advantage of dual-core Android phones–notably absent is 720p streaming, which Adobe says is coming soon.



Remember to update your tablet to Honeycomb 3.0.1 before installing the Flash update.

Don’t Miss: 5 Reasons You Should Buy a Xoom Instead of an iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.