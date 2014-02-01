Don't Play Top IPhone Game 'Flappy Bird' -- It's Simple But Impossible, And You'll Want To Rip Out Your Hair

Alyson Shontell

Flappy Bird is perched on top of the App Store right now. The game looks a lot like Mario Brothers and it’s incredibly simple. It’s also incredibly frustrating.

Dong Nguyen made Flappy Birds, and another game he made, Super Ball Juggling, is currently ranked number two in the App Store.

Here’s how Flappy Bird works.

1. It looks like a Super Mario Brothers video game, complete with green pipes. Press “start” to begin.

Flappy birdFlappy Bird

2.Tap your iPhone screen to make the bird fly. He falls quickly, so keep tapping the screen.

Flappy bird

Flappy Bird

3. Before long, you’ll see two pipes. Your job is to get the flappy bird through the pipes safely. If you hit one, you die.

Flappy bird

Flappy Bird

4. See? You’re dead already. Start over.

Flappy birdFlappy Bird


