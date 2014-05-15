Flappy Bird Is Coming Back To The App Store, And This Time It Will Be A Multi-Player Game

Flappy Bird will be returning to the App Store, creator Dong Nguyen tells CNBC’s Kelly Evans. Nguyen says it when it does come back, potentially in August, the game will be multi-player.

In the meantime, Nguyen has been working on other games. He described one to Evans where a man jumps from building to building.

Here are a bunch of tweets from the CNBC team while we track down the video clip of Nguyen’s interview with Evans. The game was downloaded 50 million times before Nguyen suddenly yanked it from the App Store for being “too addictive.” A new clone was launching every 24 minutes after the hit game was removed, according to Wired.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.