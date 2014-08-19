Flappy Bird's Official Sequel 'Swing Copters' Is Arriving Later This Week

“Flappy Bird” may not be returning to your phone anytime soon, but its sequel, called “Swing Copters,” will soon take its place.

Swing Copters promises to be just as hard (if not harder) than its flapping predecessor, but the premise is simple: Fly as high as you can without hitting the swinging hammers.

Just as Flappy Bird only allowed you to fly up or down, Swing Copters only lets you fly left or right, creating a zig-zagging flight pattern that makes it difficult to avoid each tier of swinging hammers.

Swing Copters is creator Dong Nguyen’s first return to mobile gaming since Flappy Bird, a game which Nguyen removed from the App Store after receiving an alarming amount of unwanted attention from press and paparazzi.

You’ll be able to pick up Swing Copters for free beginning August 21st, according to TouchArcade. There will also be an option for a one-time purchase of $US0.99 to remove all ads from the game.

