Flappy Bird Creator Tweets That The Game Will Return Soon

CelebrityNetWorth.com Dong Nguyen created Flappy Bird then suddenly shut it down.

Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen tweeted that his infamous game would be returning to the App Store, reports Gawker.

Nguyen originally took the game down because he claimed it was ruining lives. When the app arrived, people became obsessed with the notoriously difficult game. When Nguyen announced he was removing it from the app store, he recieved disturbing death threats from people on Twitter.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, Nguyen explained he would have the new version come with a warning telling people to take a break.

Nguyen didn’t specifically mention when the game would return, but there still are quite a few clones sitting in the App Store. It’s also unclear if Flappy Bird will even be its name.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.