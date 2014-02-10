Flappy Bird Is Officially Dead

Screenshot Flappy Bird on iPhone.

Flappy Bird, the addictive smartphone game that skyrocketed to the top of app store charts, has been removed from both Google and Apple’s app stores.

On Saturday, the game’s creator Dong Nguyen tweeted that he planned to remove the game despite its success, but didn’t give much of an explanation beyond that. Even though the game was free, it showed users ads and Nguyen generated an estimated $US50,000 per day from Flappy Bird users.

Some have speculated that Nguyen was able to game the Apple and Google stores into pushing Flappy Bird at to the top of the most-popular charts, but there’s not proof of that.

If you’re still addicted to Flappy Bird, don’t worry. Even though the game is gone from app stores, it won’t magically disappear from your phone unless you manually delete it.

But this does mean Nguyen won’t be updating the game with new features or bug fixes.

