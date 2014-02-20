This Latest Successor To Flappy Bird Stars Miley Cyrus

Since Flappy Bird was removed from both the iOS and Android app stores, numerous clones have appeared trying to reclaim the top spot in the app charts.

The latest one is Flying Cyrus. Players guide a flying Miley Cyrus through a series of wrecking balls. Players will want to tear their hair out while guiding Miley through the maze because the game is just as difficult as the original Flappy Bird.

The Guardian writes that the developers don’t have a licensing deal in place to use Miley’s likeness, but the game is available to download for iOS, at least for now. Watch the game in action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.