The Creator Of Flappy Bird Is Working On Three New Games And Might Even Bring Back Flappy Bird

Dong Nguyen, the enigmatic creator of the short-lived viral hit Flappy Bird, told Rolling Stone that he’s currently working on three new games.

Miraculously, he is also considering re-releasing the original Flappy Bird, though he says that he’d build a warning into the next one telling addicted users to “Please take a break.”

The three new games — which should hit app stores this month — will all be simple with retro graphics and just as crazy-difficult as their predecessor.

The games are: Kitty Jetpack, a vertical flying game; Checkonaut, an action chess game; and an untitled cowboy-themed shooter game. He’s working on all three simultaneously.

