The Creator Of Flappy Bird Is Working On Three New Games And Might Even Bring Back Flappy Bird

Jillian D'Onfro
Dong nguyen Flappy BirdCelebritynetworth.comDong Nguyen created Flappy Bird then suddenly shut it down.

Dong Nguyen, the enigmatic creator of the short-lived viral hit Flappy Bird, told Rolling Stone that he’s currently working on three new games.

Miraculously, he is also considering re-releasing the original Flappy Bird, though he says that he’d build a warning into the next one telling addicted users to “Please take a break.”

The three new games — which should hit app stores this month — will all be simple with retro graphics and just as crazy-difficult as their predecessor.

The games are: Kitty Jetpack, a vertical flying game; Checkonaut, an action chess game; and an untitled cowboy-themed shooter game. He’s working on all three simultaneously.

Check out the rest of Rolling Stone’s excellent profile here.

