'Flappy Bird' Creator Says He's Shutting The Game Down, Putting Us All Out Of Our Misery

Suddenly popular, super hard, super addictive smartphone game Flappy Bird is going away.

The game only launched in the past few days and quickly became number one in the app store.

But just as quickly it’s going to disappear.

Game creator Dong Nguyen tweeted this after at 2pm eastern time: “I am sorry ‘Flappy Bird’ users, 22 hours from now, I will take ‘Flappy Bird’ down. I cannot take this anymore.”

“It is not anything related to legal issues. I just cannot keep it anymore.”

Reading through the rest of Nguyen’s tweets, it’s pretty clear he considers himself an “indie” games-maker who never set out to build an app that would get him so much attention.

He’s been getting a lot of attention, much of it from addicted gamers frustrated by how insanely hard it is to get that dang little bird through the dang opening between the pipes.

Earlier today he tweeted: “I can call ‘Flappy Bird’ is a success of mine. But it also ruins my simple life. So now I hate it.”

Nguyen must hate it a lot. The app is generating $US50,000 in sales per day.

