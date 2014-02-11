Here's How Good The Flappy Bird Creator Is At His Own Game

How good is the Flappy Bird creator at his own game?

Dong Nguyen, who launched the game in April, said his high score is over 200 on Twitter. He routinely scores about 150 but when he started, his high was 44.

Fun fact: Players are given a platinum medal when they score 40 points. That’s because Nguyen’s high score was 40 when he released the game.

Here’s the tweet that shares Nguyen’s high score:

