A Giant Piece Of 'Flappy Bird' Art Just Appeared On A Paris Street

This large piece of art paying homage to Flappy Bird, star of the famously addictive iPhone game, was just spotted on a street in Paris.

According to Complex, the new tag comes courtesy of French street artist Invader, who’s known for his video game-inspired art.

If you happen to be in Paris, you can check out the bird at 81 Rue De La Boetie. Thanks to Street Art Anarchy for letting us run their photo.

