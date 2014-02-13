This Is The New Flappy Bird And It's At The Top Of The Apple App Store

There’s a new Flappy Bird alternative in the number one spot in Apple’s App Store. But there’s a twist, it’s called Splashy Fish.

Now that you can’t download Flappy Bird anymore, a bunch of developers are creating clones of the game, many of which are skyrocketing to the top of the charts.

In Flappy Bird, you have to help a bird fly safely through a bunch of obstacles by furiously tapping your screen. But over the weekend, Flappy Bird developer Nguyen Ha Dong took down the game, saying that he just couldn’t take it anymore.

Check out Splashy Fish, the number one free game in the App Store, as well as some other alternatives below.

Fly Birdie – Flappy Bird Flyeris number two in the App Store.

Ironpantshas a bit of a different take on the bird construction, and replaces the bird with a caped superhero. It’s currently No. 2 in the free apps for iOS. It’s also available for Android.

Flappy Bee, which is available for both iOS and Android, is No. 3 in the top free iOS apps. It’s basically a nicer version of Flappy Bird, but with bees instead of birds.

Adventures of Birdie is the fourth most-paid iOS app, and requires you to dodge the branches. The app cost $US0.99.

