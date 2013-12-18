Conservatives Freak Out That Guy In Obama Tweet Isn't Manly Enough

Earlier today @barackobama Tweeted this:

There’s something a little bit annoying about these calls to talk about Obamacare over Christmas, though on the other hand…

— Getting healthcare coverage is an important topic for a lot of people

— Political and economic issues are more fun to talk about at holidaytime than most other topics that people chit-chat about.

But this is not what conservatives are reacting to.

They’re flipping out that the face of un-covered America is not manly looking enough.

Here are a couple of representative tweets, but really there are a lot more.

This is a good reminder that sex and testosterone are ever-present forces in politics, even in areas where you think they wouldn’t be, like a tweet about signing up for health insurance.

