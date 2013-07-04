A Flaming Car Shut Down The Brooklyn Bridge This Morning [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies

A car fire shut down the eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge for nearly two hours this morning. There were no injuries, according to Gothamist, which found photos of the scene, via @NYCameraman’s Twitter account.

Here’s a shot of the car, in full fire mode:

And the aftermath:

