A Flaming Car Shut Down The Brooklyn Bridge This Morning [PHOTOS]

A car fire shut down the eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge for nearly two hours this morning. There were no injuries, according to Gothamist, which found photos of the scene, via @NYCameraman’s Twitter account.



Here’s a shot of the car, in full fire mode:

Car on Fire on Brooklyn Bridge This Morning in Brooklyn Bound Direction. pic.twitter.com/WH0LydeE4B — Cameraman (@NYCameraman) July 3, 2013

And the aftermath:

Brooklyn Bridge Car Fire Just Put Out by FDNY. pic.twitter.com/C3OdHR4RAh — Cameraman (@NYCameraman) July 3, 2013

