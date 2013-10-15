Flaming Beer Pong Ball Blamed For Fire At College Apartment

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fire officials blame a flaming beer-pong ball for starting a fire inside a college student’s apartment in Bloomsburg.

The Press Enterprise of Bloomsburg (http://bit.ly/17mkggs ) reports the student was using a lighter to pop a dent out of the ball Friday afternoon when he dropped it. The student and his roommate tried to stomp on the ball to extinguish but it rolled under a bed, setting the bed on fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Scott McBride says the roommates tried to move the flaming mattress and box spring, then sprayed them with a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters doused the bedding and removed it from the building. No one was hurt.

Chief Bob Rupp says students elsewhere in the apartment building failed to leave despite blaring alarms and heavy smoke.

Information from: Press Enterprise, http://www.pressenterpriseonline.com

