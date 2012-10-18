Schools Are Trying Hard To Ban 'Highly Addictive' Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Photo: By fczuardi on Flickr

Some school districts in California and New Mexico are trying to ban Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, reports ABC News.Why are they doing it?



There’s a concern about nutrition since each bag contains 26 grams of fat, but schools are also worried that the Cheetos are “highly addictive.”

“Our brain is really hardwired to find things like fat and salt really rewarding and now we have foods that have them in such high levels that it can trigger an addictive process,” Ashley Gearhardt, a clinical psychologist at the University of Michigan, tells ABC News.

And Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has an intense following among kids and teens. An Illinois school district sold around 150,000 bags per year before removing the snack from its menu.

If that doesn’t adequately represent the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos obsession, this video will:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

