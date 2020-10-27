A Brazilian soccer player suffered a gruesome intimate injury that left him in tears and his shorts stained with blood

Flamengo’s Gustavo Henrique was reduced to tears during an October 20 game against Corinthians after an opposition player accidentally stamped on his testicles.

The Brazilian suffered the gruesome injury during a clash in the first-half, and ended up with blood-stained shorts.

He tried to play on, but was unable to do so and was treated by a club doctor.

The day after the incident, Henrique tweeted to say he was on the road to recovery and thanked fans for their messages of support.

Henrique returned to action less than a week after the injury, playing in Flamengo’s 2-2 draw with Internacional on October 25.

WARNING: This post contains an image of Henrique after the injury.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Flamengo defender Gustavo Henrique was reduced to tears during last Sunday’s game against Corinthians by a gruesome intimate injury after an opposition player accidentally stamped on his testicles.

The Brazilian suffered the misfortune during a clash in the first-half, with the player ultimately bleeding through his shorts.

Henrique attempted to play on, swapping his bloodied shorts for a new pair.

However, the pain proved too much for Henrique, who left the field just before half-time in tears of agony, with his second pair of shorts also covered in blood.

You can see an image of Henrique after the injury below (WARNING â€” It contains visible blood):

Screenshot/Twitter/Selecao Talk

The club said in a statement that the 27-year-old was treated in the dressing room by the club’s medical team before being prescribed a course of antibiotics by a urologist and told to rest up.

A day after the injury, Henrique took to Twitter to update fans on his condition.

“Good morning nation! Stopping by to thank all the messages of support and to say that I am in recovery, looking to return as soon as possible to help the Mengao!” he said. “Thank you very much to all.”

Flamengo won 5-1 on the day courtesy of goals from Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Natan, Bruno Henrique, and Diego.

Gustavo Henrique did not feature in Flamengo’s next match against Junior FC, but returned to the starting line-up for its 2-2 draw with Internacional on Sunday October 25.

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation by Italian authorities after breaking coronavirus quarantine to fly 1,000 miles home from Portugal

Europe’s biggest soccer teams are in talks to form a $US6 billion super league which would totally reshape the sport, according to reports

A former Liverpool FC player admitted he once injured a team-mate and left him on crutches on purpose so he could get in the team

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.